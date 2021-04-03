Tamil Nadu reports 3,446 new Covid cases, 14 deaths in 24 hrs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamil Nadu reports 3,446 new COVID cases in the last 24 hrs. The state registered 1,834 recoveries in the same time period. The active cases in the state have reached 20,204 including those in isolation. The total recoveries have reached 8,63,258.

The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities too with 4,264. A total of 82,078 samples were tested today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1,98,49,388.

Six districts clocked new infections in triple digits -- Chengalpet 285, Coimbatore 292, Thiruvallur 201, Tiruchirappalli 142, Thanjavur 138 and Kancheepuram 141. All the 14, who succumbed to the virus, had pre- existing illness.

As many as 17 individuals who returned from various destinations were among the positive cases today, the bulletin said.

