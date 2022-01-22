As many as 30,744 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 31,03,410, said the state health department on Saturday.

The last time when the state saw its daily infections crossing 30,000 was on 13 May 2021.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections at 6,452, followed by Coimbatore (3,886), Chengalpet (2,377), Kanyakumari (1,266), Salem (1,080), Tiruvallur (1,069), Erode (1,066,) Tiruppur (1,014) while the remaining was spread across other districts.

In addition to this, a total of 33 people succumbed to the virus and took the death toll to 37,178.

Recoveries aggregated to 28,71,535 with 23,372 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 1,94,697 active cases.

A total of 1,55,648 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. This pushed the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,04,45,762.

Meanwhile, state minister Ma Subramanian said during the day that the number of fatalities caused due to Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu was 'less' as compared to other states because 65% of the population has two doses of vaccination.

Underlining the need to get inoculated to safeguard oneself from the virus, Subramanian said 89% of the people in the state have received their first anti-Covid dose so far.

On the vaccination for the age group between 15-18 years, he said till date 76.23% of the eligible adolescents received the jabs. Further, 1.84 lakh people received the 'precautionary booster dose' vaccination of the total 5.55 lakh people who were identified.

"Though it is satisfying to note that mortality rate (due to Covid-19) in Tamil Nadu has been low, it is unfortunate that those who succumb to the virus have not even received the single dose of vaccination. People should get inoculated to protect themselves from the virus," he said.

