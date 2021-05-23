Chennai: Tamil Nadu recorded 35,483 new Covid-19 cases in a single day. The state also recorded 422 deaths. The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the state has reached 18,42,344. The death toll has reached 20,468, according to the details released by the state.

The state has witnessed a decline for the second consecutive day, in both fresh Covid-19 cases as well as deaths reported in a day. Tamil Nadu reported an all- time high of 36,184 new infections besides adding 467 fatalities on a single day on Friday.

According to the latest medical bulletin, seven who were among the infected were returnees from various destinations, while a 27-year-old man from Thanjavur succumbed to the virus without any pre-existing illness.

A total of 25,196 Covid patients were discharged or were reported cured in a span of a single day. The recoveries have now reached 15,27,733. In terms of active cases, the state has now recorded 2,94,143 patients who are still dealing with the disease.

The state capital too witnessed a decline in the total infections, accounting for 5,169 cases totalling 4,78,710 till date. The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities also with 6,379 deaths. Coming behind Chennai in the infection count were Coimbatore with 3,944 cases, Chengalpet 1,982, Tiruvallur 1,259, Tiruchirappalli 1,407 and Kanyakumari 1,160. Kancheepuram clocked 897, Krishnagiri 818, Tuticorin 843 cases, Cuddalore, Ranipet reported in excess of 700 cases each, while the rest were scattered across other districts.

In terms of testing, a total of 1.76 lakh samples were tested today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,63,01,572. Among the 422 fatalities, 114 people, who did not have any pre-existing illness, succumbed to the virus, according to the recent information released by the state.

