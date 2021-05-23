Tamil Nadu reports 35,483 new Covid-19 cases, 422 deaths in 24 hours

The state capital too witnessed a decline in the total infections, accounting for 5,169 cases totalling 4,78,710 till date. The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities also with 6,379 deaths. Coming behind Chennai in the infection count were Coimbatore with 3,944 cases, Chengalpet 1,982, Tiruvallur 1,259, Tiruchirappalli 1,407 and Kanyakumari 1,160. Kancheepuram clocked 897, Krishnagiri 818, Tuticorin 843 cases, Cuddalore, Ranipet reported in excess of 700 cases each, while the rest were scattered across other districts.