Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu reports 486 covid deaths, highest single-day spike, 30,016 more cases

Tamil Nadu reports 486 covid deaths, highest single-day spike, 30,016 more cases

Premium
A health worker collects a swab sample to test for Covid infection
2 min read . 09:10 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The state on Saturday continued to record COVID-19 recoveries outnumbering the new infections for the second day with 30,016 people contracting the contagion and pushing the overall caseload to 20,39,716
  • Currently, the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,10,157

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 486 covid related deaths, highest since the pandemic began. Though the state has been witnessing less number of daily cases, rise in the Covid-related fatalities has risen significantly in the last couple of days.

On Friday, the state reported 474 deaths and the day before 475 deaths were logged the day before. With today's numbers, the toll reached 23,261, the Health Department said.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday continued to record COVID-19 recoveries outnumbering the new infections for the second day with 30,016 people contracting the contagion and pushing the overall caseload to 20,39,716.

According to a medical bulletin, as many as 31,759 people have walked out of healthcare facilities aggregating 17,06,298. Currently, the number of active cases in the state touched 3,10,157.

Chennai, which has been witnessing a steady decline in the new infections, added 2,705 cases totalling 4,99,298 overall. The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities with 6,914 deaths so far.

The number of samples tested today was at 1,74,349 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,73,38,092 till date.

Financial assistance to orphaned children

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that children orphaned or those who lost either of their parents to coronavirus will be provided an assistance of five lakh. Further, the state government will bear all expenses towards their education till graduation.

A special task force under district collector has already been set up to identify the children whose parents succumbed to the disease and provide them the much needed assistance, an official release here said.

In order to protect such hapless children, the Chief Minister directed the government officials to provide the relief. The decision was taken after the chief minister's consultation with senior officials at the secretariat here on Saturday.

