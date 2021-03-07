Tamil Nadu reports 567 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

As many as 22 districts reported fresh infections in single digits while Coimbatore clocked 49 new cases, followed by Chengalpet (45) and Tiruvallur (38).
On the positive side, four districts -- Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Sivagangai and Thirupathur -- recorded 'zero' new cases while active infections stood at eight, three, 29 and seven respectively, the bulletin said.
The lone victim to the contagion was a 78-year old woman from the city, with pre-existing morbidity, who was admitted to a private hospital on March 3 with complaints of fever and cough, died the next day (March 4) due to COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.