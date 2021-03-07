Tamil Nadu reports 567 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 567 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest since early February.

The state first recorded 500-plus COVID-19 daily cases in May 2020. However, since the first week of February 2021, new cases were below the 500 mark.

On Sunday, as many as 567 people tested positive for Covid-19 taking pushing the numbers to 8,55,121 while one death took the toll to 12,518.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu after seeing a declining trend in new cases, reported over 500 new infections once again.

Recoveries, which were outnumbering new infections, saw a dip with 521 people getting discharged taking the cumulative number to 8,38,606 leaving 3,997 active cases in the state.

A total of 54,841 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the total number of specimens examined to 1,78,46,391, a Health bulletin said.

The state capital constituted a major chunk of the new cases with 251 new infections Sunday, aggregating to 2,36,978 till date.

The metropolis also leads in terms of fatalities with 4,164 deaths.

As many as 22 districts reported fresh infections in single digits while Coimbatore clocked 49 new cases, followed by Chengalpet (45) and Tiruvallur (38).

On the positive side, four districts -- Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Sivagangai and Thirupathur -- recorded 'zero' new cases while active infections stood at eight, three, 29 and seven respectively, the bulletin said.

The lone victim to the contagion was a 78-year old woman from the city, with pre-existing morbidity, who was admitted to a private hospital on March 3 with complaints of fever and cough, died the next day (March 4) due to COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.

(With inputs from agencies)

