Tamil Nadu was the fourth state in India to record over 6,000 coronavirus cases. As many as 600 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in last 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 count in the state to 6,009

The state health minister C Vijayabaskar attributed "aggressive testing" behind this sudden spike in coronavirus tally. Tamil Nadu tested 2,16,416 samples till Friday, the highest in the entire country, Vijayabaskar said. Maharashtra, the worst affected state in coronavirus pandemic with 19,000 cases, conducted 2,16,416 samples till Friday.

"We are doing more tests than states that have more population and that is why a number of new positive cases are emerging," Tamil Nadu health minister added. The testing facilities in Tamil Nadu were the highest in India at 52 including 36 in government and 16 in private sectors.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,361. At least 1,605 people were recovered from the diseases. "The public need not have apprehensions about the number of positive cases," the minister said.

At least 40 people died in Tamil Nadu due to coronavirus disease. Tamil Nadu's mortality rate was 0.68% which showed a high level of surveillance and quality of treatment, Vijayabaskar said.

The state witnessed a huge spike in coronavirus cases after Chennai's Koyembedu market had emerged as the latest COVID-19 hotspot. Over 1,500 people linked to Koyembedu market confined positive for COVID-19 infection. Tamil Nadu consistently added over 500 fresh COVID-19 cases every day throughout the week.

Chennai reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu. The city registered nearly 400 cases on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 3,043. Cuddalore continued to be the second district to add most number of coronavirus cases.

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered closure of Tasmac liquor shops till the lockdown is lifted. The court permitted the alcohol sale through online and home delivery modes. The court passed the order in the view of violation of the lockdown norms, particularly social distancing in liquor shops. Tamil Nadu government allowed the alcohol shops to reopen on May 7 after a month-long lockdown.

