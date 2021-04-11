Tamil Nadu reports 6,618 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2021, 07:22 PM IST
Total number of people who managed to recover from the viral disease has reached 8,78,571
Total number of people who managed to recover from the viral disease has reached 8,78,571
Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 6,618 new Covid-19 cases in a span of one day. The state has also reported that 2,314 people were discharged or cured from Covid-19. Around 22 fatalities were also reported in the state, according to ANI.
After the recent addition in of cases, the total case load in the state has reached 9,33,434. Total number of people who managed to recover from the viral disease has reached 8,78,571.
The death toll has also reached 12,908 after the 22 new deaths were reported in a single day. The active cases in the state has reached 41,955.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.