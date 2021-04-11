Subscribe
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu reports 6,618 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths

Tamil Nadu reports 6,618 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths

Huge crowds were seen in Tamil Nadu during campaigning and voting and there was little adherence to Covid 19 restrictions. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
1 min read . 07:22 PM IST Staff Writer

Total number of people who managed to recover from the viral disease has reached 8,78,571

Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 6,618 new Covid-19 cases in a span of one day. The state has also reported that 2,314 people were discharged or cured from Covid-19. Around 22 fatalities were also reported in the state, according to ANI.

After the recent addition in of cases, the total case load in the state has reached 9,33,434. Total number of people who managed to recover from the viral disease has reached 8,78,571.

The death toll has also reached 12,908 after the 22 new deaths were reported in a single day. The active cases in the state has reached 41,955.

