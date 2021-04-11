Tamil Nadu reports 6,618 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths

Total number of people who managed to recover from the viral disease has reached 8,78,571

Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 6,618 new Covid-19 cases in a span of one day. The state has also reported that 2,314 people were discharged or cured from Covid-19. Around 22 fatalities were also reported in the state, according to ANI.

The death toll has also reached 12,908 after the 22 new deaths were reported in a single day. The active cases in the state has reached 41,955.

