Tamil Nadu has reported 7,987 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. The state has also reported 29 deaths in the same time period. The total death tally in the state has reached 12,999.

On a positive note, Tamil Nadu has registered 4,176 recoveries. With the latest surge in cases, the total tally has gone up to 9,62,935. Out of the total, the state has registered 8,91,839 recovering while the active case load in has reached 58,097.

In order to curb the steep graph of Covid cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it would hold online examinations for students with arrear papers, making a u-turn from the earlier cancellation of such exams.

An earlier order passed in August last year, cancelled the arrear exams in view of the pandemic prevailing then. State Advocate General Vijay Narayan told the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy that no student would be declared pass without writing the online exams. "We have decided to abide by the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and it would be mandatory for all the students, who have arrears, to attend the online exams," the AG said.

Recording this submission, the bench directed the government to hold the exam, declare the results and issue the certificates within eight weeks. The matter stands adjourned till the second week of July, by which time all the Universities shall file reports after conducting the exams online.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via