Tamil Nadu reports 7,987 Covid cases in 24 hrs, total death tally reaches 12,999

An earlier order passed in August last year, cancelled the arrear exams in view of the pandemic prevailing then. State Advocate General Vijay Narayan told the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy that no student would be declared pass without writing the online exams. "We have decided to abide by the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and it would be mandatory for all the students, who have arrears, to attend the online exams," the AG said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}