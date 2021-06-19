Tamil Nadu reports 8,183 Covid-19 cases, 180 deaths in a single day

"Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of new infections on May 21 with the daily infection tally reaching 36,184. After a gap of about 40 days, it dropped to 8,633 yesterday. The government has been taking various measures to bring down the virus spread," he told reporters. He said more awareness programmes conducted by the government had resulted in a lot more people coming forward to take the shots. "We received 1.22 crore doses of vaccine and 1.14 crore people have received the shots so far. We have about 5.56 lakh doses in stock and another three lakh doses are expected to arrive", he said.