Tamil Nadu reported its biggest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 28,978 infections. The southern state also reported 232 virus-related fatalities, taking the tally to 14,09,237 and the toll to 15,880.

The state touched the new high just a day after logging a record 28,897 cases and 236 deaths.

A medical bulletin said 20,904 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 12,40,968, leaving 1,52,389 active cases.

Chennai accounted for most number of new infections at 7149,

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Monday said it was necessary for the Centre to take urgent measures to augment the supply of oxygen to Tamil Nadu, which foresees a sharp rise in demand for the life-saving gas in the coming days in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases.

Besides oxygen, supply of vaccines and drugs needs to be augmented for the State and neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry, the First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.

The court was hearing a case taken up on its own on issues, including shortage of beds and ventillators, besides diversion of oxygen.

