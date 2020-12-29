Tamil Nadu reports one new UK variant of coronavirus

One person in Tamil Nadu from the UK, where a more infectious Covid-19 variant was first detected, between 25 November and 23 December, has been identified on Tuesday.

The infected person has been isolated on arrival and is undergoing treatment. "The National Task Force has also said not to change either existing equipment or existing testing protocol," Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan told news agency ANI.

Till date, almost 2,018 passengers had returned from the UK. Out of these, 1,500 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

So far, 17 people have tested positive and 16 from their contacts, the Health Secretary said.

Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 1,005 positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state tally to 8,15,175. Among these, Chennai reported 285 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 2,24,672.

The state recorded 11 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 12,080. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1074 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,94,228.

Meanwhile, India today recorded six cases of a mutant strain of Covid-19, which is 70% more transmissible and was first reported in the United Kingdom a few days ago.

All six patients recently returned from Britain. As per a government statement, three samples in NIMHANS of Bengaluru, two in CCMB, Hyderabad and one in NIV, Pune have been detected out of all the samples tested.

