Tamil Nadu reports over 1,500 new Covid cases for the second day

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 1779 new COVID19 cases taking the total tally to 8,73,219, while 11 related fatalities pushed the death toll to 12,641. The state logged over 1,500 new cases and more than 10 deaths for the second day. Yesterday, Tamil Nadu added 1,636 new cases and 12 more fatalities within 24 hours. Currently, the active cases in the state stand at 10,487.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 1779 new COVID19 cases taking the total tally to 8,73,219, while 11 related fatalities pushed the death toll to 12,641. The state logged over 1,500 new cases and more than 10 deaths for the second day. Yesterday, Tamil Nadu added 1,636 new cases and 12 more fatalities within 24 hours. Currently, the active cases in the state stand at 10,487.

With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the government on Saturday ordered the closure of schools for classes 9, 10 and 11 from Monday until further orders. And, on Monday, it asked higher education institutions to switch to online teaching and said semester exams will also be conducted on the virtual mode.

Earlier today, Union Health Ministry noted that six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are showing a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases and have accounted for 81.63% of the new coronavirus cases recorded by India in the last 24 hours. It also mentioned, "Of these, Maharashtra and Gujarat recorded the biggest single-day jump in total infections ever since the pandemic hit India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the health ministry, ten states---Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India has reported 53,476 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra continues has reported 31,855 new cases followed by Punjab with 2,613 while Kerala reported 2,456 new cases.

"India's total active caseload stands at 3.95 lakh (3,95,192) today, comprising 3.35% of the total positive cases. A net incline of 26,735 cases is recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}