Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported as many as 12,652 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the active infection tally to 89,428 and cumulative total to 10.37 lakh. Meanwhile, 59 deaths pushed the death toll to 13,317, the state health bulletin said.

The recovery total rose to 9,34,966 today as 7,526 patients being discharged. The number of samples tested today were 1,15,653 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2.16 crore, the bulletin also showed.

Besides Chennai, 27 districts have clocked new cases in triple digits indicating a sharp increase. Chengalpet reported 906 cases, Coimbatore 689, Cuddalore 178, Dindigul 212, Erode 225, Kancheepuram 392, Kanyakumari 220, Krishnagiri 318, Madurai 495, Tirunelveli 449, Salem 411, Tuticorin 354, Thanjavur 283 and Tiruvarur 102 followed by others, the bulletin said.

Amid the spike, the government, earlier this week, announced a statewide night curfew and complete lockdown on Sundays across the state to contain the spread of the virus. The night curfew is effective between 10 pm to 4 am. However essential services are exempted from it.

In line with CBSE and ICSE, the state has also postponed the class 12 board exams last week.

Meanwhile, The Madras High Court was on Thursday informed by the Tamil Nadu government that the state had sufficient stocks of oxygen and Remdesivir vaccines and that the 'assigment' of life-saving gas to neighbouring states will not affect its position.

There was no shortage of Remdesivir vaccine, used in COVID-19 treatment, ventilators or oxygen cylinders in the state, Advocate General Vijay Narayan told the first bench of the Madras High Court, which took up the matter on its own.

(With inputs from agencies)

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.