As many as 2279 people have been tested positive for Covid-19 infections taking the tally to 8,81,752. Meanwhile, with 14 deaths, the death toll has been pushed to 12,684. On Monday, the total cases touched 8,81,752.

Also with 1352 recoveries, the recovery total went up to 8,55,085.

State health secretary J Radhakrishnan has said, "People in the 18-45 age group accounted for 51% of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu and were mostly from apartment complexes."

He said the issue was that those in the 18-45 age group who have tested positive go back to their homes and spread it to the elderly. Also, though colleges had been shut, some students had spread it to others, he said.

The health secretary also said that besides this age group, 42% of those infected with the deadly virus were those aged above 45 years.

"51% of people between the age group of 18 and 45 years have tested positive, while 42% were those above the age of 45 years."

Radhakrishnan further mentioned five districts ---Chennai, Chengalpet, Coimbatore, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur-- accounted for the most number of infections since March 5.

On increased testing, he said the number of specimens being examined now was 95,000 a day, up from 85,000.

He said there was some 'laxity' among booth level monitoring officers at containment zones, but these had been identified and necesssary orders issued to tighten efforts.

"The health and revenue departments and local administration identified some laxity among a few booth level monitoring officers and have tightened the efforts, particularly in containment zones," he said.

Reiterating that the spread of the virus can be contained with people's cooperation, J Radhakrishnan cautioned people, especially in Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpet and Tiruvarur districts,which have reported a high number of infections, to extend support to the government in helping control the spread of the virus.

"That is our appeal. If people do not want a situation like in Aurangabad, Mumbai, Pune, they should extend support to the government, " he said.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry pointed out that Tamil Nadu is one of the eight states that account for 84.5% of the 68,020 new COVID-19 cases reported in a day in the country.

"Maharashtra has reported the highest daily rise of 40,414 COVID-19 cases, followed by 3,082 in Karnataka, 2,870 in Punjab, 2,276 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,270 in Gujarat, 2,216 in Kerala, 2,194 in Tamil Nadu, and 2,153 in Chhattisgarh," the ministry said as per yesterday's report.









