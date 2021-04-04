OPEN APP
Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 3,581 new COVID cases taking the total infection tally to 8,99,807. Also, 14 deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 12,778. The active cases touched 21,958 today. Meanwhile, 1,813 recoveries took the recovery total to 8,65,071. On Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported 3,446 new COVID cases in just 24 hours.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Tamil Nadu government noted necessary restrictions would be implemented as per requirement in the wake of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, a PTI report said.

Following a Covid review meeting chaired by union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba along with senior officials, Chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan stated in an official release, the government was following all the steps as per the guidelines framed by the Centre towards controlling the spread of the virus.

The impact of the virus was closely monitored on a daily basis and restrictions would be intensified as per the requirement, he said adding, "the cabinet secretary during the review meeting issued necessary guidelines to 11 States which had reported a surge in new COVID-19 infections."

Accordingly, it was decided in the meeting to bring down the COVID-19 positivity rate in states which had reported over 5%.

On Sunday, the union health ministry pointed out, twelve states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 6,91,597 and now comprises 5.54% of the country's total infections. A net rise of 32,688 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours. The health ministry said, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.41% of the total active cases in the country.

It further stated eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat account for 80.96% of the 93,249 new daily COVID-19 cases. India is seeing a steep intensification in the doubling time of the COVID-19 cases.

India saw 93,249 new coronavirus infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,24,85,509, according to the ministry data updated on Sunday morning. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 49,447. This is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,818 cases while Karnataka reported 4,373 new cases.

(With inputs from agencies)



