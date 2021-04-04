Tamil Nadu reports over 3,500 new COVID cases, total tally nears 9 lakh

India saw 93,249 new coronavirus infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,24,85,509, according to the ministry data updated on Sunday morning. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 49,447. This is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,818 cases while Karnataka reported 4,373 new cases.