Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu reports over 3,500 new COVID cases, total tally nears 9 lakh

Tamil Nadu reports over 3,500 new COVID cases, total tally nears 9 lakh

Premium
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID- 19
2 min read . 09:32 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 3,581 new COVID cases taking the total infection tally to 8,99,807
  • Also, 14 deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 12,778

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 3,581 new COVID cases taking the total infection tally to 8,99,807. Also, 14 deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 12,778. The active cases touched 21,958 today. Meanwhile, 1,813 recoveries took the recovery total to 8,65,071. On Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported 3,446 new COVID cases in just 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 3,581 new COVID cases taking the total infection tally to 8,99,807. Also, 14 deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 12,778. The active cases touched 21,958 today. Meanwhile, 1,813 recoveries took the recovery total to 8,65,071. On Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported 3,446 new COVID cases in just 24 hours.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Tamil Nadu government noted necessary restrictions would be implemented as per requirement in the wake of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, a PTI report said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Tamil Nadu government noted necessary restrictions would be implemented as per requirement in the wake of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, a PTI report said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Following a Covid review meeting chaired by union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba along with senior officials, Chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan stated in an official release, the government was following all the steps as per the guidelines framed by the Centre towards controlling the spread of the virus.

The impact of the virus was closely monitored on a daily basis and restrictions would be intensified as per the requirement, he said adding, "the cabinet secretary during the review meeting issued necessary guidelines to 11 States which had reported a surge in new COVID-19 infections."

Accordingly, it was decided in the meeting to bring down the COVID-19 positivity rate in states which had reported over 5%.

On Sunday, the union health ministry pointed out, twelve states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 6,91,597 and now comprises 5.54% of the country's total infections. A net rise of 32,688 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours. The health ministry said, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.41% of the total active cases in the country.

It further stated eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat account for 80.96% of the 93,249 new daily COVID-19 cases. India is seeing a steep intensification in the doubling time of the COVID-19 cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

No operational, intel failure, over 25-30 Naxals killed in Bijapur: CRPF DG

1 min read . 09:52 PM IST
Premium

People seen without masks during cricket match in Mumbai amid COVID-19 surge

1 min read . 09:47 PM IST
Premium

Europe ramps up vaccinations as virus haunts Easter holidays

3 min read . 09:41 PM IST
Premium

Delhi records 4,033 fresh covid-19 cases, highest this year

1 min read . 09:38 PM IST

India saw 93,249 new coronavirus infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,24,85,509, according to the ministry data updated on Sunday morning. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 49,447. This is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,818 cases while Karnataka reported 4,373 new cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.