Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu reports over 33,000 new COVID cases for third straight day

Tamil Nadu reports over 33,000 new COVID cases for third straight day

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 33,075 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative total to 16,31,291, the health bulletin said
1 min read . 08:09 PM IST Staff Writer

  • On Sunday, the state logged 33,181. As many as 33,658 fresh infections were recorded on Saturday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began
  • 335 people succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday taking the death toll to 18,005. Also, with 20,486 discharges, the total recovery reached 13,81,690

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 33,075 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative total to 16,31,291, the health bulletin said. This is for the third day, the state has recorded over 33,000 new infection in a day. On Sunday, the state logged 33,181. As many as 33,658 fresh infections were recorded on Saturday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. Currently, the active number of cases in the state stands at 2,31,596.

The bulletin also said, 335 people succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday taking the death toll to 18,005. Also, with 20,486 discharges, the total recovery reached 13,81,690.

On Monday, the Union Health ministry noted, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 75.04 per cent of India's total active cases.

In an encouraging development, a declining trend in the weekly positivity rate is observed which stands at 18.17 per cent today, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The daily new COVID cases being registered in India was less than 3 lakh after 26 days, the ministry said.

According to health ministry data, 2,81,386 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 34,389, followed by Tamil Nadu with33,181 new cases. There has been an average decline in daily new cases since May 9, it pointed out.

(With inputs from agencies)

