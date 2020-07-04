After becoming the second Indian state to cross 1 lakh-mark in novel coronavirus cases on Friday, Tamil Nadu today reported over 4,000 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day. The southern state is now the second-most affected state in the country after Maharashtra, which has more than 1.9 lakh cases.

With 4,280 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's total number of confirmed coronavirus patients have now surged to 1,07,001, according to the state health department.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also increased to 1,450 after 65 deaths were reported in since Friday, it said.

Of the new cases reported, 10 passengers who arrived in Tamil Nadu from abroad tested positive in the state. In addition to them, 90 passengers who arrived from other Indian states by rail, road or air, tested positive in the state as well. Most of these returnees were from Kerala (33).

Active cases in the state have reached 44,956 while as many as 60,592 have been discharged from the hospitals after fully recovering from the virus. The recoveries also include 2,214 new recoveries from today.

Of these, 65,604 patients are males, 41,375 are females and 22 are transgender patients.

Of these cases, Chennai has 66,538 positive cases while 41,309 patients have recovered so far. Death toll in the city stands at 1,033, according to the state bulletin.

There are 94 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 45 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the state government, a total of 36,164 samples were tested today. Over 13 lakh samples have been tested for the virus lakh till date.

Amid the rising cases, Tamil Nadu government today said "intense lockdown" imposed in Chennai for 12 days amid the rising cases of novel coronavirus, will be eased.

Speaking in the press conference, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that relaxations in Chennai will come into effect from Monday, 6 July until further orders.

