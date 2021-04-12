Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 6,711 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 9,40,145 while Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the state has adequate vaccine doses and urged industries and others to get their employees vaccinated. While 19 fatalities pushed the toll to 12,927, 2,339 patients were discharged following treatment. So far 8,80,910 people have recovered and there are 46,308 active cases.

Chennai (2105), together with three nearby districts of Chengelpet (611), Tiruvallur (333) and Kancheepuram (277), contributed to almost 50 per cent of the total fresh cases. From 10,487 active cases on March 25 when electioneering peaked for the April 6 Assembly polls, Tamil Nadu has added a whopping 35,821 fresh cases in a span of about 17 days.

Palaniswami, who chaired a high-level meeting at the Secretariat to review the COVID-19 scenario, said Tamil Nadu has adequate vaccine doses and the general public should get vaccinated without fail.

"Till April 11, Tamil Nadu has received 54,85,720 vaccine doses from the Centre," he said. All government officers and employees should for sure get vaccinated within two weeks, he said.

Arrangements are in place to innoculate 1.60 crore people this year and till April 10, 37.80 lakh people have been vaccinated, he said, adding that confidence 'should be built among the people' on getting vaccine administered. Industries, restaurants and commercial establishments must come forward to vaccinate their employees and government is ready to work with them to complete innoculation drive in their respective premises.

Similarly residential apartment complexes and managements of markets too should extend support in vaccination, he said. While 15,000 additional medical personnel were recruited, life saving drugs, including anti-viral Remdesvir have been procured and dispatched to all state-run hospitals. As many as 80,284 beds are ready, which include 32,102 with oxygen support, 6,997 with Intensive Care Unit facility and 6,517 with ventilators.

On tests, Palaniswami advised officials that as against the current average of about 85,000 RT-PCR tests daily, at least 90,000 tests be done in tune with increased and aggressive testing and results must be declared within 24 hours. So far 2.05 crore people have undergone RT-PCR tests and Tamil Nadu has carried out maximum number of tests under this category in the country. About 78 per cent of such tests were performed by government facilities.

At the least, 25 to 30 people who were in touch with an infected person should be traced and such people should be tested immediately, he said. The CM directed officials to increase fever camps in Chennai to 400 from the current 150-200, which accounts for a big chunk of fresh and active cases in the state. Similar camps should be conducted across Tamil Nadu to detect flu like symptoms early and 24-hour functioning of control rooms -in state and district headquarters- must be ensured.

N-95 masks PPE kits are available in adequate quantity and in containment zones immunity boosting Indian medicine 'Kabasurakudineer' is being provided to people, the CM said. There are 1,309 containment zones at present, and an area should be declared a micro-containment zone if more than three people test positive. Citing COVID-19 deaths, he appealed to the people to realise the virulence of the pathogen and follow norms like wearing mask and avoid congregating in large numbers in places like markets to help prevent COVID-19 spread. Till April 10, ₹17.92 crore fine has been levied against violators.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

