Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged the Centre to take steps expeditiously to commence production of COVID-19 vaccine at a HLL Biotech facility near Chennai.
Inspecting the HLL Biotech premises at Chengelpet near here, Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government would extend all necessary support and requested the Centre to start producing the vaccine, considering its increased requirement.
The Centre-owned facility should become operational expeditiously and required financial allocation be set apart for commencement of production, the CM said.
''I personally inspected #HLLbiotech's #Vaccine Laboratory in Chengalpattu and asked them to make efforts to start vaccine production immediately. The Government of Tamil Nadu will provide all necessary assistance. The central government should also allocate funds and help,'' he said in a tweet in Tamil.
செங்கல்பட்டு #HLLbiotech நிறுவனத்தின் #Vaccine ஆய்வகத்தை நேரில் ஆய்வு செய்து உடனடியாகத் தடுப்பூசி உற்பத்தியைத் தொடங்கிடும் முயற்சிகளை மேற்கொள்ளக் கேட்டுக் கொண்டேன்.