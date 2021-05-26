Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged the Centre to take steps expeditiously to commence production of COVID-19 vaccine at a HLL Biotech facility near Chennai.

Inspecting the HLL Biotech premises at Chengelpet near here, Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government would extend all necessary support and requested the Centre to start producing the vaccine, considering its increased requirement.

The Centre-owned facility should become operational expeditiously and required financial allocation be set apart for commencement of production, the CM said.

''I personally inspected #HLLbiotech's #Vaccine Laboratory in Chengalpattu and asked them to make efforts to start vaccine production immediately. The Government of Tamil Nadu will provide all necessary assistance. The central government should also allocate funds and help,'' he said in a tweet in Tamil.

A government release said senior officials, including HLL director Dr Vijayan and Principal Secretary-Industries of the Tamil Nadu government, N Muruganandham were present during the inspection.

HLL Biotech is a fully owned subsidiary of HLL Lifecare, an enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With inputs from PTI)

