Tamil Nadu: Revised power tariff comes into effect despite opposition

The revised power tariff of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) came into effect on Saturday despite opposition by various political parties
The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has revised the tax rates with effect from Saturday in spite of solid resistance from opposition from various sectors. The revised power tariff of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) came into effect on Saturday despite opposition by various political parties.
Gyms, pools, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, and fire hydrant frameworks in exercise centers in private buildings are brought under a common supply tariff. Previously, these were under commercial tariff.
The new tariff, approved by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), however, retained the existing scheme of providing 100 units free to domestic, multi-tenements, old age homes, and handlooms consumers.
Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has presented a peak hour framework for LT duty II-B (1), IIB(2), IIIB and V. TANGEDCO will gather 25 per cent energy charges for commercial consumers through the new framework. The duration of peak hours is 6 to 10 in the morning and evening.
It is pertinent to note that there was solid resistance to the rise in charges in Tamil Nadu with a few associations including the MSME's and farmers requesting the power utility not to increase the charges as the industrial units were gradually returning to business and gaining normalcy after the lockdown related with the coronavirus pandemic.
The domestic consumers will have to pay ₹4.50 per unit consumed, as against ₹3 per unit up to 500 units, up to 400 units for two months and ₹6.50 per unit from 401 to 500 units, and ₹8 per unit for 501 to 600 units. The cost will be ₹9 a unit for up to 601 to 800 units consumed, ₹10 per unit will be charged for 801 to 1,000 units while ₹11 per unit will be levied for above 1,000 units.
The common supply for lighting and motor pump in small apartments and additional connections in individual apartments should be brought under the new category LT-ID where each unit is charged ₹8, the regulatory body said.
Tariff for the high-tension consumers viz. industries, factories, information technology services; government educational institutions, government hospitals, railway traction, CMRL, lift irrigation societies, private educational institutions, and construction activities has been hiked from ₹6.50 per unit to ₹12 per unit power.
In July, state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji announced a hike in the tariff for TANGEDCO consumers, proposing an increase of ₹27.5 (per month) for those using up to 200 units and 65 paise per unit hike for railways and educational institutions. "We hope to make up for the huge ₹12,647-crore debt the TANGEDCO incurred over the last decade," Senthil Balaji had said then.
Condemning the hike, BJP State chief K Annamalai said people would teach a lesson to the DMK government at the time of election. PMK leader and former Union Minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, too, condemned the revised power tariff.
