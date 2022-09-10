Tamil Nadu: Revised power tariff comes into effect despite opposition

The domestic consumers will have to pay ₹4.50 per unit consumed, as against ₹3 per unit up to 500 units, up to 400 units for two months and ₹6.50 per unit from 401 to 500 units, and ₹8 per unit for 501 to 600 units. The cost will be ₹9 a unit for up to 601 to 800 units consumed, ₹10 per unit will be charged for 801 to 1,000 units while ₹11 per unit will be levied for above 1,000 units.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}