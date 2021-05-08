The first session of 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will take place on May 11 at Chennai's Kalaivanar Arangam, news agency ANI reported.

The Assembly Secretariat also announced that election for Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held on May 12.

On Friday morning, DMK leader MK Stalin took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year old Stalin, for whom this would be the first stint as CM, in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

Stalin will hold several portfolios including Home, General Administration, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation and Welfare of Differently -Abled Persons.

Along with Stalin, 34 ministers of his party also took oath to be appointed in the state cabinet. The names include 19 former ministers and 15 new faces.

Medical and Family Welfare portfolio has been assigned to former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian and Water Resources has been given to DMK general secretary S Duraimurugan.

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, leaders from alliance parties including Congress's P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials took part in the swearing-in ceremony.

DMK had fought the elections with its allies and got an absolute majority on its own by bagging 133 seats in the 234-member assembly.

(With inputs from agencies)





