Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count crosses 10,000; six Maldives returnees test positive

With 434 more people testing positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu, the state's tally rose to 10,108.

Five more virus-related deaths in the state took its total death toll to 71.

Among the new cases found in the last 24 hours, there are six Maldives returnees and 43 passengers from other states who tested positive in the state. Of these 43 cases, 40 of them are from Maharashtra.

As part of the Operation Samudra Setu, Indian Naval ship INS Magar, carrying 202 Indian nationals from Maldives and INS Jalashwa carried 698 passengers came to Kochi earlier this week.

Among those who arrived on INS Magar included 93 from Kerala, 81 from Tamil Nadu and the rest from various states of the country.

On INS Jalashwa, 440 people were from Kerala, 187 were from Tamil Nadu and four from Delhi. The rest are from 17 other states and Union Territories.

