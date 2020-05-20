Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count crosses 13,000-mark with 743 fresh cases in 24 hours

With 743 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count increased to 13,191 today, according to the state health department. This is the second highest number of new cases reported in the state in a single day after recording highest single-day spike of 798 cases on 11 May.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also increased to 87 after three more fatalities were reported in the state since Tuesday, it added.

Of the new cases reported, 83 patients who were tested positive in the state were returnees from Maharashtra.

Apart from that, a total of 5,882 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 987 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Of these, 8,496 patients are males, 4,629 are females and three are transgender patients.

There are 63 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 23 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the government, a total of 11,894 samples were tested, taking to total over 3.6 lakh till date. Testing of 566 samples are under process.

Meanwhile, the total number of novel coronavirus rose to 1,06,750 after 5, new cases emerged in the last 24 hours. The death toll also increased to 3,303 after 140 patients passed away on Tuesday.

