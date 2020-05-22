Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count crosses 14,000-mark with 786 fresh cases

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 14,000-mark today after 786 fresh patients were reported positive of the virus in the last 24 hours. The state's total coronavirus cases now stands at 14,753, according to Tamil Nadu health department.

With two more deaths reported in the state since yesterday, the death toll also increased to 98, it said.

With two more deaths reported in the state since yesterday, the death toll also increased to 98, it said.

Of the new cases reported, 66 patients were returnees from Maharashtra followed by 13 from Delhi and rest from other states. One patient who returned from Philippines was initially tested negative turned positive after exti the state department said.

Apart from that, a total of 7,128 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 846 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Of these, 9,447 patients are males, 5,301 are females and three are transgender patients.

There are 67 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 26 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the government, a total of 12,046 samples were tested, taking to total over 3.6 lakh till date. Testing of 566 samples are under process.

Meanwhile, India today witnessed the biggest spike in novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours with 6,088 fresh cases across the country. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 118,447. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi registered record number of Covid-19 cases yesterday.

The death toll in the country also surged to 3,583 today after 150 coronavirus patients succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours.