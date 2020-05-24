With 765 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count has shot past 16,000. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 16,277, according to the state health department.

With eight more deaths reported in the state since yesterday, the death toll also increased to 111, it said.

There are currently 7,839 active patients since the outbreak.

Of the new cases reported, 39 patients were returnees from Maharashtra followed by one from Delhi and rest from other states. One patient who returned from Philippines and another from London (UK) were initially tested negative in the state but turned positive after exit, the state department said.

Apart from that, a total of 8,324 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 833 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Of these, 10,340 patients are males, 5,932 are females and five are transgender patients.

There are 68 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 27 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the government, a total of 12,275 samples were tested, taking to total over 4 lakh till date. Testing of 566 samples are under process.

Meanwhile, India today witnessed the biggest spike in novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours with 6,767 fresh cases across the country. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 1.31 lakh.

The death toll in the country also surged to 3,867 today after 147 coronavirus patients succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours.

