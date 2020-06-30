Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count crosses 90,000-mark with nearly 4,000 new cases

Tamil Nadu continued to witness spike in its daily novel coronavirus cases, taking the state's tally over 90,000 on Tuesday.

With 3,943 new virus cases reported in the states in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's total coronavirus cases have reached 90,167, according to the state health department.

The death toll in the southern state increased to 1,201 after 60 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the authorities added.

Of the new cases reported, 11 passengers who arrived in Tamil Nadu from abroad tested positive in the state. In addition to them, 76 passengers who arrived from other Indian states by rail, road or air, tested positive in the state as well. Most of these returnees were from Chhattisgarh (30).

Active cases in the state have reached 38,889 while as many as 50,074 have been discharged from the hospitals after fully recovering from the virus. The recoveries also include 2,325 new recoveries from today.

Of these, 55,502 patients are males, 34,644 are females and 21 are transgender patients.

There are 90 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 43 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the state government, a total of 30,242 samples were tested today. Over 11.7 lakh samples have been tested for the virus lakh till date.

Tamil Nadu remains one of the worst-hit states in the country in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths and it has now surpassed Delhi to become the second most affected state in the country. The Covid-19 count in the national capital also crossed 85,000 on Monday. The biggest contributor, however, is Maharashtra with nearly 1.7 lakh cases so far and over 7,600 virus-related deaths.

