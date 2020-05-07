Chennai: Five hundred and eighty more COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

"The total number of cases in the state stands at 5,409, including 37 deaths. A large number of today's cases are linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai. 1,547 people have been discharged post-treatment till today in Tamil Nadu," said the state's Health Department in a release.

A total of 52,952 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 15,267 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 35,902 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,783 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date.

Meanwhile, serpentine queues of tipplers braving the sun were seen outside liquor outlets in several places in Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning when the shops were reopened for sales after a 45-day lockdown.

The government did not permit the opening of the shops located in Chennai.

Even though the state government had stipulated that there should be a six feet space between two persons standing in a queue, in actual practice there was hardly a half-a-foot gap.

The leader of the opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK President M.K. Stalin wearing black shirt and trousers, held a black flag on one hand and a placard on the other stood outside his residence protesting against the government's decision to reopen the liquor shops.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

