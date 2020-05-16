Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count reaches 10,585; four Dhaka returnees test positive

New Delhi: With 477 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's virus count reached 10,585 on Saturday.

After three more virus-related deaths, the state's death toll reached 74, said the state's health department. Among those who tested positive include four returnees from Dhaka and 81 passengers who reached the state from Maharashtra.

The fatalities include a 74-year-old man, state health minister C Vijaya Baskar said. Chennai continues to lead with the majority of positive cases among districts at 332, he said.

Briefing reporters, the minister said of the 477 newly infected, 93 were those who arrived from other countries and states.

According to him, 10,535 samples were tested on Saturday.

On Friday, six Maldives returnees had tested positive for the virus in the state.

An Air India flight carrying 157 passengers from Dhaka, Bangladesh landed at the Chennai International Airport on Thursday.

The flight is part of the Vande Bharat Mission of the Indian government to bring back the Indians stranded overseas due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of the total passengers, 121 were male and 36 were female.

After smooth clearance by the Chennai Airport Customs, the passengers were taken to quarantine centres.

Meanwhile, tipplers in Tamil Nadu were seen wearing masks, helmets and holding umbrellas to queu up before the state-owned liquor shops early on Saturday as the government armed with apex court orders decided to reopen the shops even as the nationwide lockdown is set to begin its fourth phase.

On Friday the state government said, liquor shops located outside Chennai and Thiruvallur districts will be opened for business between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Dark blue coloured tokens specifying the shop number, time slot were distributed to those standing in the queue.

