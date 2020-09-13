Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 tally crosses 5 lakh-mark; death toll reaches 8,381

Tamil Nadu's overall Covid-19 tally on Sunday crossed the unenviable milestone of 5 lakh cases. With 5,693 new cases getting detected in the last 24 hours the state's Covid-19 tally stands at 5,02,759.

74 more fatalities in the state in a day take the state's Covid-19 death toll to 8,381. The southern Indian state has 47,012 active cases.

5,717 discharges in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 4,47,366, said the state's health department in its daily bulletin.