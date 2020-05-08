Tamil Nadu's Covid-9 count crosses 6,000-mark with 600 new cases in 24 hours

Tamil Nadu's Covid-9 count crosses 6,000-mark with 600 new cases in 24 hours1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2020, 07:32 PM IST
- The fresh cases in Tamil Nadu included 399 new patients from Chennai alone
- The death toll in the state reached 40
With 600 more fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours in the state, Tamil Nadu's novel coronavirus count today increased to 6,009, said health minister C Vijayabaskar. Along with that, the death toll in the state reached 40.
Out of the fresh cases reported today, 399 of the confirmed patients are from Chennai alone, the health minister added.
Active cases in Tamil Nadu stand at 4,361 while 1,605 patients have been discharged or recovered from the highly contagious disease.
Meanwhile, India registered over 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day as the total number of coronavirus cases in the country surged to 56,342, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.
The death toll in India climbed to 1,886 with over 100 people succumbed to death in the last 24 hours.
