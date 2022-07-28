The Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) has chosen coastal town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu to organise the international Chess Olympiad for its 44th edition. This is the first time ever this year that the international Chess Olympiad will be held in India.

Considering it a small town in comparison to Chennai, questions arose why the city was chosen to host the event. According to The Hindu, Mamallapuram’s well-connected transport network and the presence of several luxury hotels helped in the selection of the coastal town as the venue.

Also known as Mahabalipuram, Mamallapuram is UNESCO World Heritage site that is located less than two hours away from Chennai by road. It is also a popular tourist destination with a number of 5-star hotels that can cater to the more than 2,000 participants expected to descend there for the Chess Olympiad.

Another reason to Mamallapuram was to give participants some peace from the traffic. Also, it was chosen as the venue so as not to inconvenience the public when politicians, dignitaries, VVIPs and international visitors arrive for the tournament, quoted the daily.

Apart from this, the officials cited that the rush of visitors may become a hassle for school-going children and people going to office on weekdays.

Meanwhile, the FIDE was impressed by the beaches and resorts of Mamallapuram and approved it as the official venue after a recce in March.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will take place between July 28 to August 10.