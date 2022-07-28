Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram chosen to host 44th Chess Olympiad, here's why1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 09:20 AM IST
The 44th Chess Olympiad will take place between July 28 to August 10.
The 44th Chess Olympiad will take place between July 28 to August 10.
Listen to this article
The Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) has chosen coastal town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu to organise the international Chess Olympiad for its 44th edition. This is the first time ever this year that the international Chess Olympiad will be held in India.