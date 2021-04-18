OPEN APP
Tamil Nadu's single-day Covid tally breaches 10,000-mark, 42 dead in 24 hrs

Tamil Nadu has reported a surge in Covid-19 outbreak in the state with a total of 10,723 new cases. The state has also reported 42 new deaths caused by the coronavirus. The total tally of deaths has now reached 13,113 in the state.

The total caseload has also inched forward with the cumulative total of Covid cases now standing at 9.91 lakh.

The state's medical bulletin, claims that the total recoveries have also climbed to 9,07,947 with 5,925 patients being discharged, leaving 70,391 active infections.

The Testing of samples stood at 1,10,130, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2.11 crore, so far.

Witnessing the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday imposed a night curfew between 10 pm to 4 am which will come into effect from April 20. Sunday curfew will be implemented from April 25.

According to a statement issued by the state government, no public or private transport will be allowed during night curfew. Intra-state and inter-state public and private transport too will not be operated.

The state government has also postponed the class 12 board exams amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, however, the practical exams will be conducted as already planned.

"Not over 100 people will be allowed in weddings and for funerals, the number stands at 50. Only 50 per cent employees allowed to work in IT firm offices. Others should be given work from home," the statement said.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday also announced postponement of class 12 public examination, complete lockdown on Sundays and effective April 20, night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

