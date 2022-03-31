The bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai upheld the Madras High Court order which had quashed the reservation, stating, "we are of the opinion that there is no substantial basis for classifying Vanniakula Kshatriyas into one group to be treated differently from the remaining 115 communities within the MBC groups and, therefore, the 2021 Act is in violation of Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution. Therefore, we uphold the decision of the high court."