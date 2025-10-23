Chennai under IMD’s rainfall alert; will low-pressure system intensify into cyclone?

After heavy rainfall lashed parts of Tamil Nadu and its capital, Chennai, residents of the southern state are likely to see some relief as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has downgraded the warning to a yellow alert. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, The Nilgiris, Thiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu.

In the wake of the heavy rainfall, authorities had ordered the closure of schools and colleges in some districts. Are schools and colleges open today?

There is currently no official information regarding the closure of schools and offices in Tamil Nadu’s capital city.

Power cuts As rainfall is expected to continue in the city today, there is a possibility of power cuts in several areas.

Also Read | Weather Live: Heavy rain lashes Tiruvallur amid Cyclone warning for Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu weather update: Will rain intensity reduce as low pressure weakens? Several districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received heavy showers due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The system, which moved northwestwards from off the north coast of Sri Lanka and was centred near the Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday morning, is expected to weaken within the next 24 hours, the weather agency had said.

“The well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast moved northwestwards across north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts, and lay over the north coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood at 1730 hrs IST today, 22 October 2025,” an IMD update on ‘X’ stated.

What’s next for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh? “It is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh and weaken into a low-pressure area during the next 24 hours,” it added.

What about the depression over the Arabian Sea? Meanwhile, the depression over the southeast Arabian Sea moved northwards at a speed of 7 kmph during the past six hours and was centred at 1730 hrs IST on 22 October 2025 over the same region — about 620 km west-southwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep) and 980 km southwest of Panjim (Goa).