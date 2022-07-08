Tamil Nadu: School shut after 31 students test Covid positive in Theni

This comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in the state has seen a rise in the week. Tamil Nadu recorded 2,765 new coronavirus infections and one death on Thursday
A school in Andipatti in Tamil Nadu's Theni district was closed after 31 students tested positive for Covid-19, reported news agency ANI.
Further, 10 parents of pupils from the school also contracted the virus. As per reports, officials from the health department are ramping up efforts to control the spread of the disease.
Also, one more patient succumbed to the disease, taking the state-wide tally to 34.93 lakh and the toll to 38,028.
The active cases increased to 18,378 from 17,717 recorded on Wednesday.
In view of this, Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday made it mandatory for people in Chennai to wear face masks, failing which, a fine of ₹500 will be levied on the individual by the officials concerned.
"For the past two weeks, there has been a slight surge in Covid-19 cases in Chennai. We are requesting the public to wear masks in public places like theatres and malls. From tomorrow onwards, a fine of ₹500 will be levied on those who are not wearing masks in public places," said the Chennai Corporation.
