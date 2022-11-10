Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges in these 2 districts to remain shut tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 08:05 PM IST
IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 11-13 November
The Tamil Nadu Government has announced that in the wake of extremely heavy rainfall predicted in the state the educational institutions in the Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts will remain closed tomorrow.