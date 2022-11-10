The Tamil Nadu Government has announced that in the wake of extremely heavy rainfall predicted in the state the educational institutions in the Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts will remain closed tomorrow.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 11-13 November and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on 11 and 12 November.

The IMD has also warned that due to extremely heavy rainfall, disruption of traffic may occur due to water logging in roads thereby leading to increased travel time.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai on Thursday evening, as was predicted by the weather agency.

Watch the video here

#WATCH | Rainfall lashes Chennai city in Tamil Nadu this evening. pic.twitter.com/VlPJOQyHWS — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

The IMD has issued a red alert in Tamil Nadu predicting extremely heavy rainfall in the state on 11 November. “Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 11-13 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 11th & 12th November, 2022", IMD statement read.

Orange alert for heavy rainfall has also been issued for the southern states Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh till 12 November.

The weather agency said that very heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11-13 November.

A Low Pressure area has formed over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri-Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours.

Further, squally Weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is also likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on 11 November.

Fishermen int he coastal area of Tamil Nadu have also been advised not to venture in to these areas during the same period.