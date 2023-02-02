Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges shut in 2 districts due to rainfall
- IMD has forecast light and moderate rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday in many places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
Schools and colleges were shut on Thursday in two districts of Tamil Nadu due to incessant rainfall. According to a report by the ANI news agency, schools, and colleges in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts have been shut for Thursday.
