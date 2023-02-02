Schools and colleges were shut on Thursday in two districts of Tamil Nadu due to incessant rainfall. According to a report by the ANI news agency, schools, and colleges in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts have been shut for Thursday.

One-day holiday for schools and colleges was announced in the Nagapattinam district while only the closure of schools has been announced in the Thiruvarur district, they said.

Notably, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light and moderate rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday in many places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over south Tamil Nadu on 1st and 2nd February," it added.

A depression, over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-southwestwards and crossed the Sri Lanka coast during the afternoon of Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to it, the depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-southwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at 05:30 am on Wednesday over the same region near latitude 8.2 degrees N and longitude 82.6 degrees E, about 110 km east-southeast of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 160 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 420 km southeast of Karaikal (India).

Meanwhile, the MeT department has projected "normal rainfall" in February in northwest India.

Normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except northeast and adjoining east India, the weather office said.

Below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of peninsular India during February, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General M Mohapatra said.

"The 2023 February rainfall averaged over northwest India is most likely to be normal (89-112% of LPA). The long-period average (LPA) of rainfall over northwest India during February, based on the data of 1971-2020, is about 65.0 mm. Meanwhile, days with coldwave conditions are expected to be less.

"Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during February 2023 is most likely to be normal (82-119% of LPA)," Mohapatra said.

The long-period average -- the rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given interval -- during February, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is about 22.7 mm.

Above-normal maximum temperatures are very likely in most parts of east and northeast India, east-central India, and some parts of northwest and west-central India.

The minimum temperatures are most likely to be normal to below normal over most parts of the country except northeast and adjoining east India, northern parts of the west coast, and some parts of northwest India, where it is most likely to be above normal.

"The probability forecast for the maximum temperatures indicates that during February, below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of peninsular and some parts of central India.

"Above-normal maximum temperatures are very likely in most parts of east and northeast India, east-central India, and some parts of northwest and west central India," Mohapatra said.

The national capital logged eight coldwave days in January -- the most in the month in 15 years. It saw seven coldwave days in January 2020 but it did not record any such day last year.

The city recorded two intense coldwave spells -— from January 5 to 9 and from January 16 to 18, according to IMD data. It, however, did not record any cold days.

Delhi also logged over 50 hours of dense fog in January, the highest since 2019.

In January, normal to below normal rainfall occurred over most parts of the country and above normal rainfall over the west coast and northeast India, the IMD chief said.