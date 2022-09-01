Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges shut in 4 districts due to heavy rain

On September 3 and 4, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamilnadu. For Chennai, during the next 24 hours, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.