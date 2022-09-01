Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges shut in 4 districts due to heavy rain

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts
The weather department in Chennai also predicted moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next four days
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As heavy rainfall battered Tamil Nadu, the administration of four districts decided to shut schools and colleges on Thursday. Districts that have shut educational institutes after heavy rainfall alerts are Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Thanjavur.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As heavy rainfall battered Tamil Nadu, the administration of four districts decided to shut schools and colleges on Thursday. Districts that have shut educational institutes after heavy rainfall alerts are Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Thanjavur.
Further, the IMD in its forecast said that heavy rainfall is also expected over Theni, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, the IMD in its forecast said that heavy rainfall is also expected over Theni, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the influence of cyclonic circulation which lies over South Tamil Nadu and a trough that runs from the cyclonic circulation it brings heavy rainfall to the southern part of the state and its interior districts.
Under the influence of cyclonic circulation which lies over South Tamil Nadu and a trough that runs from the cyclonic circulation it brings heavy rainfall to the southern part of the state and its interior districts.
In the last 24 hours, various districts across Tamil Nadu have witnessed moderate rainfall.
In the last 24 hours, various districts across Tamil Nadu have witnessed moderate rainfall.
The MeT department in Chennai also predicted moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next four days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The MeT department in Chennai also predicted moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next four days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weather forecasting agency added that on September 2, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur and Tiruchirapalli districts of the state.
The weather forecasting agency added that on September 2, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur and Tiruchirapalli districts of the state.
On September 3 and 4, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamilnadu. For Chennai, during the next 24 hours, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.
On September 3 and 4, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamilnadu. For Chennai, during the next 24 hours, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's weather agency shared data on rainfall received by various districts last night. As per the data, Thiruvarur (18.0mm), Nannilam (25.2mm), Kudavasal (8.0mm), Valangaiman (15.8mm), Mannargudi (10.2mm), Needamangalam (11.0mm), Pandawaiyaru (13.8mm), Thiruthuraipoondi (45.8mm), Muthupettai (9.2mm) rainfall on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's weather agency shared data on rainfall received by various districts last night. As per the data, Thiruvarur (18.0mm), Nannilam (25.2mm), Kudavasal (8.0mm), Valangaiman (15.8mm), Mannargudi (10.2mm), Needamangalam (11.0mm), Pandawaiyaru (13.8mm), Thiruthuraipoondi (45.8mm), Muthupettai (9.2mm) rainfall on Wednesday.