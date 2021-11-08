Due to incessant rains, schools and colleges will remain closed today in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district, informed Madhusudhanan Reddy, district collector, as reported by news agency ANI .

Heavy rains continue to lash over Tamil Nadu and its nearby areas on Monday morning. And, it is likely to continue over the next two days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It said, "Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 7-9; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka during November 7-8 November 2021."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and discussed the situation in view of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. PM Modi assured all the possible support from the central government's side in the rescue and relief work.

Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal to remain closed

Meanwhile, Directorate of School Education Higher Secondary Wing in Puducherry has already ordered the closure of schools for classes 9 to 12 today and tomorrow.

As per a circular issued by the Directorate of School Education Higher Secondary Wing, "due to inclement weather and incessant rains, the holiday is declared for classes 9 to 12 on November 8 and 9 for all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions."

The reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 scheduled on November 8 has been postponed. The date of reopening will be communicated later, the release read.

Further, heavy rainfall is expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from November 9-11 due to the northeast monsoon.

(With inputs from agencies)

