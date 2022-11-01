Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges to remain closed today in these districts due to heavy rains1 min read . 09:23 AM IST
- Tamil Nadu: The decision to close the schools and colleges in these districts was taken in view of the heavy rainfall
Schools and colleges will remain closed today, 1st November in few districts of Tamil Nadu. The decision to close the educational institution was taken amid a heavy rainfall alert by the weather department. All schools and colleges will remain closed in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts. Also, all schools in Mayiladuthurai district have also been ordered shut for today, news agency ANI reported.
The decision to close the schools and colleges in these districts was taken in view of the heavy rainfall. IMD has also alerted the districts of continues heavy rainfall.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai and other districts today. Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is also likely to occur over districts in Puducherry, Karaikal as well as Tamil Nadu.
