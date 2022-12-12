Tamil Nadu: Schools in these districts closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall

Tamil Nadu: Schools in these districts closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 03:50 PM IST
Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu received rain on Monday with the IMD forecasting more rainfall till 15 December
Schools in certain areas including in Tiruvallur and Uthukottai Taluks besides Kancheepuram district closed by 3 o clock on Monday based on IMD forecast of heavy rainfall till 13 December. Further the state has also informed that all schools will remain closed tomorrow.