Tamil Nadu: Schools to remain shut in several districts amid heavy rainfall

After a deep depression over the Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northward and intensified into the cyclonic storm “Mandous", the Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfalls in several districts of Tamil Nadu. Citing the warnings of IMD, the administration of Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Vellore has announced a holiday for schools and colleges on 9 December.
After a deep depression over the Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northward and intensified into the cyclonic storm “Mandous", the Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfalls in several districts of Tamil Nadu. Citing the warnings of IMD, the administration of Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Vellore has announced a holiday for schools and colleges on 9 December.
The IMD has forecasted the rainfall patterns for the next three days and has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu. "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places Puducherry and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall north interior Tamilnadu and Rayalaseema Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe," the weather department said for the forecast of 9 December.
The IMD has forecasted the rainfall patterns for the next three days and has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu. "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places Puducherry and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall north interior Tamilnadu and Rayalaseema Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe," the weather department said for the forecast of 9 December.
The rainfall is likely to reduce on 10 December and the weather department forecasts light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places likely over north Tamil Nadu and Rayalseema and heavy rainfall in isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
The rainfall is likely to reduce on 10 December and the weather department forecasts light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places likely over north Tamil Nadu and Rayalseema and heavy rainfall in isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
For 11 December, the IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over South Interior Karnataka.
For 11 December, the IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over South Interior Karnataka.
The weather department also warned of gusting winds reaching 60Kmph along the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Andhra Pradesh, etc. The fishermen were warned about not venturing into the sea and the ones who are already in are advised to return to the coast.
The weather department also warned of gusting winds reaching 60Kmph along the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Andhra Pradesh, etc. The fishermen were warned about not venturing into the sea and the ones who are already in are advised to return to the coast.
The IMD also warned of storm surge and said “the storm surge of about 0.5 m height above the astronomical tide likely to inundate low-lying areas of north coastal Tamilnadu and Puducherry during the time of landfall".
The IMD also warned of storm surge and said “the storm surge of about 0.5 m height above the astronomical tide likely to inundate low-lying areas of north coastal Tamilnadu and Puducherry during the time of landfall".
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.