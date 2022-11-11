Tamil Nadu: Schools to remain shut on 12 Nov in 23 districts. Details here2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 11:09 PM IST
Schools and colleges in 23 districts of Tamil Nadu will remain shut owing to incessant rainfall in the state
Schools and colleges in 23 districts of Tamil Nadu will remain shut owing to incessant rainfall in the state
Tamil Nadu government has declared that schools and colleges will remain closed in 23 districts on November 12 owing to heavy rainfall in the state. Rainfall is expected in several parts of the state till November 13. Schools and colleges were closed in many parts of the state including Chennai on November 13 while in 6 other districts including Dharmapuri and Sivaganga schools were shut.