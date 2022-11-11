Tamil Nadu government has declared that schools and colleges will remain closed in 23 districts on November 12 owing to heavy rainfall in the state. Rainfall is expected in several parts of the state till November 13. Schools and colleges were closed in many parts of the state including Chennai on November 13 while in 6 other districts including Dharmapuri and Sivaganga schools were shut.

Widespread heavy rains had lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu had led to a well-marked low-pressure area lying over the Bay of Bengal. In several areas of the State, intermittent showers that started on Thursday night intensified, causing waterlogging and disruption in vehicular traffic, particularly on the stretch between Avadi and Poonamallee.

Many areas in Tamil Nadu including Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur witnessed 7 and 11 cm of rainfall while regions received moderate rainfalls.

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) on Thursday while informing about the rainfall situation in the state tweeted, “Under the influence of a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu Puducherry coasts Tamilnadu Rainfall Data (in mm) is reported from 0830-1730 hrs IST of 11.11.2022"

Under the influence of a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu Puducherry coasts Tamilnadu Rainfall Data (in mm) is reported from 0830-1730 hrs IST of 11.11.2022: — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 11, 2022

In earlier tweets, IMD had further informed, "The Low-Pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours,"

"Thereafter, it would move west-north-westwards across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala during November 12 and 13," The weather department further said.

Meanwhile, Tiruvallur district collector informing about the school closure in his district tweeted on Friday evening, “Due to continuous rains and the forecast, holiday declared for schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district for tomorrow."

Due to continuous rains and the forecast, holiday declared for schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district for tomorrow.#Tiruvallur — Collector, Tiruvallur (@TiruvallurCollr) November 11, 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also took stock of the situation on Friday. He took to Twitter to share the information, he wrote, "It is the government and local government employees who are devoting themselves to the great task of protecting people during disasters like rains and floods! There is no water in Chennai; If the public is congratulating the government that it is being evicted immediately even if it stagnates"

Earlier, neighbouring Puducherry had also declared a two-day holiday in all educational institutes in the state owing to heavy rainfall.