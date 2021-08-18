The Tamil Nadu government has decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 from 1 September, in compliance with all Covid safety protocols.

As per the guidelines, all teaching and non-teaching staff are required to be fully vaccinated before the resumption of offline classes. All students who are eligible for vaccination must also be vaccinated.

Further, the government has said that schools will be allowed to function only at 50% capacity. The school management will have to ensure that hand sanitisers/soap and water are made available for all.

All Tamil Nadu schools will also have to be screened within one week of reopening using the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) team. If required, other PHC teams may also be mobilised. Screening of schoolchildren must include co-morbidity.

In addition to this, any student or teacher who is found to be symptomatic will not be allowed to enter the school’s campus.

The state had shut schools for classes 9, 10, and 11 in March when the second wave of Covid-19 broke out.

Covid situation in state

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 1,804 new Covid-19 cases pushing the caseload to 25,92,436 on a day when the total number of samples tested by the health department breached the four crore mark in the state.

The death toll rose to 34,579 with the addition of 32 new fatalities, a government bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,917 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,37,632 leaving 20,225 active infections.

Chennai with 209 fresh cases, Coimbatore (206), Erode (167), Thanjavur (121), Salem (117) and Chengalpet (110) were the six districts with the highest number of new infections.

Ramanathapuram and Tirupathur recorded the least number of new infections by adding 5 cases each.

Twenty-four districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 21 districts. Four of the deceased were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness, the bulletin said.

