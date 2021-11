Schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen from today for classes 1 to 8, after a gap of nearly 20 months. The coronavirus pandemic had resulted in the closure of schools in March 2020.

Play schools, kindergarten classes, and Anganwadis have been allowed to reopen from November 1, and all employees working there should have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

A release from the government on Thursday, quoting the Chief Minister, said the ban on holding political, social, cultural, and festivals will however continue to avert the spreading of the coronavirus. Further, the government relaxed certain restrictions and said beaches will be thrown open to the public during the weekends.

