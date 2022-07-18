A 17-year-old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area, was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises. The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor. Reportedly, a postmortem report indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death. Police registered a case and initiated probe.